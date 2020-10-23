Essential sewer upgrade works in Limerick city centre completed

IRISH Water has completed works to upgrade the sewer network in O'Connell Street.

This is seen as an important milestone which will help address odour issues, reduce sewer flooding and upgrade the sewers for the long-term benefit of businesses and residents in the city centre.

The sewer upgrade project works got underway in May and involved structural repairs to the original stone culvert and the construction of access shafts which will allow future access without the requirement for further excavation on the street.

The works have been completed ahead of the start of Limerick City and County Council’s 'Limerick Urban Centre Revitalisation of O'Connell Street’ (LUCROC) project.

Mark O’Duffy, Wastewater Network Programme Regional Lead with Irish Water, said: “This project was essential in order to future-proof the sewer network in the O’Connell Street area ahead of urban revitalisation works planned by Limerick City and County Council. Parts of the sewer network date back over a century and many areas were in very poor condition, with culverts at risk of damage or collapse. The completion of this repair and upgrade work reduces the risk of sewer flooding and odours and will enable further works to be carried out on the street.

"Again we would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their patience and support. This enabled us to deliver this vital project on time and on budget to support the ongoing development of Limerick city centre.”