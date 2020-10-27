Online public meeting for Limerick transport strategy

LIMERICK TD and chairman of the Oireachtas transport committee Kieran O’Donnell will tonight hold an online public meeting to discuss the metropolitan area transport strategy.

The event – to be held via the Zoom platform – will take place from from 8pm.​

All are welcome. To join the discussion, please email kieran.odonnell@oir.ie call 061-204040.

The Zoom link will be provided to all attendees prior to the meeting.

The blueprint, which aims to provide an outlook for traffic in Limerick across the next 20 years, has been greeted with scepticism in many quarters, with many feeling it’s not ambitious enough.

Mr O’Donnell said: “It’s a hugely significant document in that it involves laying down a transportation model for the next 20 years, which will be a key element in driving the growth of the city and region in a sustainable way, whilst also seeking to enhance the quality of life for our citizens.”