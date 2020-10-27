Vast Limerick site has become hotspot for anti-social behaviour

LIMERICK councillors have urged action to tackle a spate of anti-social behaviour at the former racecourse site in Greenpark.

The vast site sold for €12m earlier this year, and members have urged the site’s new owners to brief the, on their future plans for the site and how they will secure access in the interim to guard against anti-social behaviour.

Labour councillor Joe Leddin, who proposed the motion, was not present, so fellow City West member Fergus Kilcoyne, Independent, spoke in his place.

He said: “It needs to be followed up on. There is too much anti-social behaviour. A lot of kids congregate there, there can be groups of between 25 and 50 there in the evenings and it’s quite intimidating for local residents. Anything can happen, and they are very concerned.”

Cllr Kilcoyne says there have been incidents of verbal abuse.

Fine Gael councillor Dan McSweeney said he had seen groups of up to100 youngsters at the site, and implored Limerick Council to engage with the landowners.

“The council has an important role to play. We need to treat this as a matter of urgency,” he told the meeting.

Independent member Elisa O’Donovan said: “It’s such a shame to see this area underdeveloped for such a long time. It could be Limerick’s answer to Hampstead Heath.”

She said the local authority had the option to buy the land last year, but did not take it up.

The City West member added that in the short term the authority should take in charge neighbouring Greenpark Avenue, and put up a wall to help prevent access to the vast undeveloped site.

Councillor Daniel Butler added: “People’s lives have been affected. These kids are sitting on the walls of private homes. And groups of 100 is no exaggeration either.”

“We are not talking about groups of 10 people – these are groups of over 100. Areas of this city are being terrorised,” he said, saying it needs to be tackled with local gardai.

He said dirt bikes are raging around the field, alongside mountain bikes.

“Just because this space is so well hidden from the public eye should not make it an exception,” he stressed, “This landowner needs to step up and step up quickly.”

Fianna Fail councillor James Collins asked whatever became of the southside masterplan, which collected ideas for a major reimaging of this part of the city.

Several meetings were held at the Strand Hotel in 2018 and 2019, but nothing appears to have happened since.

Council’s manager in the metropolitan district Kieran Lehane agreed the anti-social behaviour is “unacceptable”.

The local authority will write to the landowners.