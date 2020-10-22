Deaths in Limerick — October 22, 2020

The death has occurred of Mairead Griffin (née McCarthy) of McDonagh Avenue, Janesboro formerly of Drombanna, Co Limerick and late of Krups and Medrex. Mairead died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her brothers Patsy and Ollie. Beloved wife of Ger and adored mother of Janice and James. Sadly missed by her brothers Denny, Ger, Terry and Johnny, sisters Breda, Noreen and Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Saturday (October 24th) at 11.30am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Mass will be live streamed. Burial afterwards in Donoughmore Cemetery, Donoughmore, Co. Limerick. Mairead’s Funeral Cortege, will pass the family home, on McDonagh Avenue on Saturday after Mass for neighbours and friends. Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of David (Dave) Hayes of Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, Limerick. Beloved husband of Mary and proud father to Andrew and Martin. Dave will be missed by his heartbroken mam and dad. Very deeply regretted by his mother-in-law Esther. Sadly missed by his brothers John and Michael, sister Audrey, brothers-in-law John, Martin, Trevor and Abe, sisters-in-law Sharon, Moira and Deirdre, nephews Mark, Luke, Brian and Daniel, nieces Amy, Rachel and Grace, aunts and uncles, relatives and friends.Family flowers only.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Monday (October 26th) at 11.00am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Molloy (née Bourke) of Rock Place, Carew Park, Limerick City, Limerick. Peacefully, at her home. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tom) Molloy. Sadly missed by her loving sons Ger and Seàn, daughter-in-law Susan, grandson Kurt, sister Carmel, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Monday (October 26th) at 12.30pm in the Holy Family Church, Southill. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Fr. Gerard (Gerry) O'Meara of Ballinacurra, Limerick and Peru. On October 17th 2020, suddenly, in New York. Predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary O’Meara, sisters Mary, Kay and Anne and brother Donal. Dearly missed by his sisters Esther (New York) and Bernie, sister-in-law Máire, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, wide circle of friends and his fellow clergy in The Missionary Society of St. James the Apostle. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Tuesday (27th October) in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, at 11.30am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQaO7XNIm1I&feature=youtu.be In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Sullivan, Lower Carey`s Road, Limerick City. Late of Maguire's, Dock Road and Dan O'Connor's, William Street. Peacefully, at the Good Council Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by his loving nieces Marion and Geraldine, nephew Edward, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives and friends. Requiem Mass Saturday (October 24th) for family and close friends, at 10.30am in St. Saviour's Church, with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare. Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) Roche, Ballybehy, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Castlemahon who passed away peacefully at his home, following a brief illness, on Wednesday, October 21st 2020, in the presence of his family. Richie is very sadly missed by his loving wife Trish, daughter Ava, son Mark, mother Mary, sisters Patricia and Teresa, brothers Paul, Denis and Michael, mother-in-law Mary Griffin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues, comrades in the Abbeyfeale Drama Group and a large circle of friends. Funeral cortege will depart Ballybehy on Saturday at 10.00 a.m. and travel via Kostal to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link:www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Saturday at 12.00 p.m. on route to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Richie’s life at a later date. May he rest in peace.