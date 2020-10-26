Brakes put on additional bus stop on Limerick route

AN additional bus stop at the Childers Road has been ruled out by Limerick City and County Council.

City East councillor Catherine Slattery urged the local authority and Bus Eireann to consider adding the extra stop to serve people from both Kennedy Park and Glasgow Park.

This would allow them a space to wait for the 329 service calling at the Georgian Village to arrive.

She acknowledged this would mean re-routing the service slightly to serve Childers Road.

However, Brian Kennedy, director of service in the council's physical development directorate, said the response he had received from Bus Eireann was unfavourable.

In a written answer to Cllr Slattery's question, he stated: "It's findings were that while there would be space to accommodate a bus stop on the Kennedy Park side of the Childers Road, situating a bus stop on the opposite side would not currently be practical on safety grounds".

"Bus Eireann has indicated that at present, an additional bus stop is not warranted at this location on usage grounds," he added.

Bus line 329, which also connects Limerick and the Old Cork Road to Ballyneety, Bruff, Grange, Kilmallock and Kilfinane in the county, runs just three times a day in each direction.