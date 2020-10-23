Limerick Council to seek medals for Jadotville veterans

LIMERICK council is to write to Defence Minister Simon Coveney to urge him to consider awarding fresh medals for the soldiers who fought at the siege of Jadotville.

A motion from Sinn Fein councillor John Costelloe requesting the awarding of the five military medals for gallantry and the 27 distinguished service medals be given to the Irish soldiers of A company 35th infantry battalion was passed unanimously at this month's metropolitan meeting.

The siege was an engagement during the September 1961 Congo Crisis, in which the army unit were attacked by troops loyal to the Katangese prime minister.

Outnumbered, they were forced to surrender after five days as their ammunition and supplies were exhausted. They were held as prisoners of war for approximately one month, with no loss of life.

Cllr Costelloe said just eight of the 32 men captured are still alive, and while a medal was awarded in 2017, it was not the bravery medal.

Now, he wants to see that changed,

“I’d like to commend our defence forces for the role they play in their peacekeeping efforts. In fact my own uncle served in Cyprus, my brother-in-law in Lebanon, so I am well aware of the contribution that the local 12th Battalion here in Limerick have made to the peace keeping efforts,” the northside member added.