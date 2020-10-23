Limerick Weather: A bit of a mixed bag today!

TODAY will bring a mix of sunny spells and well scattered showers. Winds will be moderate to fresh southerly becoming strong in coastal areas for a time. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius. Tonight, wet and very windy weather will move into Atlantic counties early in the night and extend countrywide later. The heaviest of the rain will continue across Atlantic counties overnight with some possible flooding here. Coolest early on with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius, in strong to gale force south to southwest winds.