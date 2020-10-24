Councillors approve takeover of Limerick estate

METROPOLITAN district councillors have unanimously approved the taking in charge of an estate in Castleconnell.

The local authority is to take over the running of Rathlinn in the village under section 180 of the Planning and Development Acts 2000 and section 11 of the 1993 Roads Act.

It means council will be responsible for the upkeep of the roads, as well as the public lighting in the area.

This will cost €503 per year, councillors were told.

City East councillor Elena Secas has welcomed this taking in charge – but highlighted it is something she has been pushing for since her election to council back in 2014.

She questioned why it has taken this long to happen.