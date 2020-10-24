Limerick Council meetings can take place remotely

FULL meetings of Limerick City and County Council can now take place remotely after the government signed an order allowing it to happen.

Up to now, a number of Limerick council committee meetings have been held online, where members have dialled in.

However, councillors have needed to be present at the full 40-member meetings, and meetings of each municipal district. This is because the laws meant a councillor had to be physically present to take place in key votes.

In order to ensure physical distancing was being exercised, Limerick council bosses moved its main meetings away from its Dooradoyle office to the more spacious Greenmount Racecourse in Patrickswell.

But Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien has put in place laws which will allow members to vote on key issues from behind their computer screens.

“It’s important that the work of our elected local authority members can continue as normal despite the greater restrictions which have been imposed on the country. It’s also vitally important that their health and well-being is protected,” the Fianna Fail TD said.

Ultimately it will be up to Limerick City and County Council management to decide if they want to hold the meetings remotely – but avoiding the cost of hiring out the Limerick Racecourse may well prove to be an attractive proposition.

Local Labour councillor Conor Sheehan said this should have happened during the first lockdown.

“We had a situation where we had no council meetings for a number of months at the start of the year. It was totally unacceptable. We are elected representatives and we have ot hold the executive to account and do our jobs. If we don't have meetings, what are we being paid a salary for? This is an excellent idea, if not overdue in its implementation,” he told the Limerick Leader.

He feels the holding of online meetings could attract a new generation into politics – with many young people previously bemoaning the fact they were unable to get time off to attend council meetings.

A refurbishment of the sound system in the council chamber in Dooradoyle is under-way.

Cllr Sheehan says he will now bid to make sure flat screens are available and visible to all to allow members not present be able to appear at large, in a similar manner to what happened in the British House of Commons.

“If we are to take local government seriously, we need to be fulfilling our duty. If the Dail is sitting, council should be sitting,” he concluded.