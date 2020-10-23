Municipal districts go to war over €5m fire training centre earmarked for Limerick town

THE relationship between the municipal districts of Cappamore-Kilmallock and Adare-Rathkeale is getting as frosty as the Cold War and is set to get hotter.

They have gone to war over a €5m fire service training centre planned for Kilmallock Business Park

At a special meeting of Cappamore-Kilmallock district on October 1 the Part 8 planning application was rejected by a majority of councillors.

Following this, Cllr Adam Teskey, from the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District, has submitted a motion for “a state-of-the-art fire training centre” to be located in Adare-Rathkeale. See story below on their most recent meeting.

Cathaoirleach of Cappamore-Kilmallock, John Egan said: “The absolute cheek of them!”

At the beginning of last week’s meeting in the Deebert House Hotel, Cllr Egan said councillors from the Adare-Rathkeale municipal district are “interfering in our business”.

“I am not one bit happy about it. We have discussed the Part 8 at two meetings and came to a decision. I don’t think it is proper or right that they are butting in,” said Cllr Egan.

Cllr Eddie Ryan said he “agreed totally”.

“A lot of people think they can run the council on social media. We were elected to do it,” said Cllr Eddie Ryan.

Cllr Egan read out the apologies of Cllr Mike Donegan who is firmly in favour of the fire training centre being built in the business park. Cllr Donegan couldn’t attend due to a minor medical procedure.

Cllr Mike Donegan and Cllr Martin Ryan, who are in favour, put forward a motion calling on Limerick City and County Council to bring forward a new Part 8 planning application, complete with phase 1 and phase 2.

Cllr Martin Ryan said the motion would mean that the concerns of business people in the park would have to addressed first before there was any expenditure by the council.

“The motion ensures there would be no expenditure until the playing field was clear,” said Cllr Martin Ryan.

Cllr Eddie Ryan said the Part 8 has been “rejected”.

“This is like the Nice 1 and Nice 2 referendums. You keep coming back until you get the result you want,” said Cllr Ryan, who asked if the “motion is in order?”

Sean Coughlan, deputy chief executive and director of support services responsible for the municipal district, said they will reengage with those businesses.

“If there are genuine concerns we will look at them,” said Mr Coughlan.

Cllr Eddie Ryan said the businesses didn’t know about the plans for the fire training centre.

“They didn’t know. That’s not their fault. The sign was covered in briars,” said Cllr Eddie Ryan.

Cllr Martin Ryan said there would be long-term benefits to the town of Kilmallock and the municipal district from the fire training centre.

“The spin-off is massive. 70 Limerick firemen are going to Mayo for training – travelling away from their families especially at these times. When we are involved in a fire they are the people we love to see coming. They work two jobs. They deserve to be trained to the highest possible standards in Limerick,” said Cllr Martin Ryan.

Cllr Eddie Ryan said they are trained to the highest possible standards.

He said they want it in Kilmallock but not in the business park where there are 300 jobs.

Cllr Marin Ryan said again there would be no expenditure by the council until the concerns of businesses are addressed.

Cllr PJ Carey said he works for Irema – global manufacturer of superior quality face masks for medical, dental and clean room environments – located in Kilmallock Business Park.

“My boss is a very shrewd man. He reckons Irema and the fire training centre cannot co-exist there. I drive a battery operated forklift as opposed to a diesel one because there are no fumes. That’s how fragile and sensitive the masks are,” said Cllr Carey. He said he had spoken to Deputy Richard O’Donoghue and they have pinpointed a different location in Kilmallock that does not have businesses or houses close to it.

The hot and heavy debate continued until 5pm when it was announced that the meeting would have to end due to Covid regulations. There is a two-hour limit for meetings. It had commenced at 3pm.

Cllr John Egan said they would adjourn the meeting and hold a special meeting to discuss it this Thursday, October 29.

However, due to the country moving to Level 5 at midnight on Wednesday that plan has gone up in flames.