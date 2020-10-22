Limerick heritage group set to make history

BRUFF Heritage Group will be out around the town this Friday, October 23, recording and photographing the town and its surrounding areas for posterity.

Patrick Hayes said photographs and recordings of “A Day in Bruff during Covid” aim to capture what we are all living through at the moment.

“We ask everybody in the area to take photos and to forward them to thomasfitzgerald2013@yahoo.com or by Facebook to the Thomas Fitzgerald page.

“All photos, from family shots to public events are welcome. Posed, funny, unusual, whatever you come up with will be of use to the project. These photos or video recordings will be published in the future as a memory of these difficult times. So, thinking caps on and let's produce a wonderful depository for historians and descendants in the future,” said Patrick.