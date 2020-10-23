Limerick councillors to get over €1m discretionary funding

LIMERICK councillors will have €1.4m to spend on special projects in 2021, it was confirmed this week.

Under local government laws, a small percentage of the annual local authority budget is given to members to use on projects benefitting their own electoral areas.

Known as the General Municipal Allocation (GMA), this week, the amount local councillors will have was confirmed. Of the €1.4m, some €568,000 will be made available to councillors in the metropolitan area.

Here, it is proposed €235,000 be spent on local roads and traffic management measures, with €88,000 on tourism development, recreation and amenity.

Some €30,000 is earmarked for community schemes, and €215,000 is in place for other special projects.

The local authority budget will be agreed at the end of next month, but before this, metropolitan councillors will be asked to decide how they would like to spend their own discretionary grant.