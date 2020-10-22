Land swap to give Limerick school extended playing pitch

A LAND swap between Limerick City and County Council, and the body running Castletroy College is on the cards.

Metropolitan councillors this week noted the proposals, which will now go forward to November’s full meeting for approval.

It will see council transfer 0.57 acres to the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) to facilitate extending the playing pitches at Castletroy College.

In return, the LCETB will transfer 0.29 acres to the local authority, with this forming part of the planned Castletroy urban greenway.