Limerick Weather: Cool and dry day before winter kicks in

IT WILL be cool and dry in Limerick for the duration of the day, according to Met Eireann.

This is ahead of what is expected to be the first signs of winter next week, when temperatures dip to zero.

But throughout Thursday, it will hit a maximum 11 degrees at around 4pm, before trailing down to eight degrees at around midnight.

It will be mainly overcast in the afternoon, with partial clouds in the early morning.

Across Munster, it will begin dry with bright or sunny spells. Cloud will increase through the day and rain will reach the west coast late in the evening. Cool, with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees and a light southwesterly breeze.