Deaths in Limerick — October 21, 2020

THE DEATH has occurred of Simon Tierney, of Eyon, Murroe, Limerick on 19th October 2020, suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary Ann Ryan (Hollyford) and Bridget Killane (Killimer), nephews, niece, grandnieces and grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Arrival at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe Friday, 23rd October, for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Power (née Collins), of St Mary`s Road, Newcastle West, Limerick. Formerly of Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale. Died on 20th October 2020 in the loving care of the staff at St Catherine's Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her sons Pat and John, daughters Margaret and Anne, sons-in-law Jim Shorthouse and Jim Halpin, grandchildren Susan, David, Steven, Kevin and Lisa, great grandchildren Daniel, Emily, Lucy and Andrew, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In line with government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place in Newcastle West Church Friday 23rd October at 11:30 am and burial after in Calvary Cemetery.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy to Riedy's Undertakers.

The death has occurred of Brian J., Goggin, of Castleconnell, Co. Limerick and Waterways Historian.

Brian died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home.

Loving & generous husband of Anne, hugely supportive parent of Carolan & Ian, mischievous grandfather of Ciara & Arthur & cherished son of Betty. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Andy, daughter-in-law Kristin, sisters Eimear, Isolde & Niamh, other relatives & friends. A simple cremation has taken place.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the www.irishwaterwayshistory.com, through rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of May Doolan (née Ryan K), of Breska, Clarina, Limerick / Lisnagry, Limerick.



Doolan, (nee Ryan K), May, Breska, Clarina, Co. Limerick formerly of Drominboy, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick. October 21st 2020 peacefully in the presence of her loving family in the loving care of Milford Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Sean. Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, John, Marie, Dermot, Cyril, Niall and Sinead, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Arrival at St.Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown on Friday, 23rd October, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.