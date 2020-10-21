SPONSORED CONTENT
Limerick Property Watch: Midfield is an unique opportunity for buyers
Midfield is an opportunity to own a unique detached property in a superb location
Located in a superb residential area and on a residential avenue, 'Midfield' enjoys a host of various amenities nearby including restaurants, schools, Mary Immaculate College and sporting and leisure facilities.
It is also within a short stroll to the centre of Limerick City and the Crescent Shopping Centre.
This unique 3 bedroom detached property has maintained many beautiful original features such as high ceilings and picture dados to name but a few.
Midfield is situated on a large private site with private long garden to rear with block built store/shed. To the front is a front lawn with gated pedestrian entrance and gated side access.
This unique, detached property consists of an entrance hall, bright front reception room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 bedrooms and bathroom. the Whilst requiring some work Midfield offers the opportunity to own a unique detached property in a superb location.
Double glazed uPvc , mains water & sewage. OFCH. Carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings & appliances included. Overall 115.27m2 (1240.65 sq ft)
Overall area of 94.84 m2 (10020.76 (sq ft).
Viewing is highly recommended.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Midfield, South Circular Road, Limerick
Description: Three bedroom, detached home
Price: €320,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Lisa Kearney – 087 2633422
