Body recovered from river in Limerick city
THE BODY of a man has been recovered from the River Shannon in Limerick city this Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were deployed to the scene of a call-out along the river this afternoon.
Two units belonging to Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the scene at around 4.10pm.
A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed that Henry Street are investigating the discovery of a male body, age unknown, in the River Shannon this Wednesday.
If you have been affected by this story contact any of the following organisations
Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org
Console 1800 247 247
Aware 1890 303 302
Pieta House 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie
