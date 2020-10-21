Body recovered from river in Limerick city

THE BODY of a man has been recovered from the River Shannon in Limerick city this Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene of a call-out along the river this afternoon.

Two units belonging to Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the scene at around 4.10pm.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed that Henry Street are investigating the discovery of a male body, age unknown, in the River Shannon this Wednesday.

If you have been affected by this story contact any of the following organisations

Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Console 1800 247 247

Aware 1890 303 302

Pieta House 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie