YSI award-winning Limerick students put the fun into fundraising

THE WELLBEING Warriors from Coláiste Ióasef have been honoured at the Young Social Innovators (YSI) Ireland Awards.

YSI focuses on empowering Ireland’s young people to reimagine the world and the communities they live in, by collaborating with their peers to produce ideas and projects that help propagate a fairer, more equal and sustainable world.

This year’s YSI programme saw participation from 6,400 Irish teenagers and the development of 411 innovation projects nationwide.

With their Wellbeing Warriors project, the student team from the Kilmallock school won the YSI Spotlight Awards for Fun-Raising, which recognises excellence in advocacy and fundraising.

The project saw the students host several awareness and fundraising events in order to create a tranquil space in their school to enhance the wellbeing of students and staff.

YSI co-founder and CEO, Rachel Collier, said the awards, and the inspirational projects developed and worked on throughout the year-long programme, exemplify how Ireland’s young people are contributing to the improvement of society at large and contributing solutions to issues impacting people, communities and the environment.

"2019/20 was a particularly challenging year for schools, teachers and students. Social innovation education is more important than ever as we face new and emerging social challenges and young people have demonstrated that they can be part of the solution. I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to today’s winners, along with each and every student who took part in projects throughout the year," said Ms Collier.

Addressing the awards participants and winners, President of Ireland and YSI Patron, Michael D Higgins, wrote, "I believe passionately that young people can be the powerful catalysts for social change when given the opportunity and support, such as that which we showcase today at Young Social Innovators. As young people, you have the energy, ideas and creativity that are all required to make your communities and the wider society in which you live, both at home and globally more fair, equal and just".

The President continued: "I want to say how inspired I am by your endeavours. I am impressed to see wide-ranging issues such as domestic violence, mental health, sustainability, inclusion and many more important topics being addressed by the young people of Ireland. You are the future, but we need you to help shape the future that you will inherit. The future is not something provided to you, but something you create. Young Social Innovators gives you an opportunity to do that.”