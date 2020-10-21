Limerick Council provides update on mobility plan road closures

LIMERICK City and County Council has announced it plans to continue the temporary closure of some roads in the urban area.

The local authority has published a public notice that it will close Limerick Lane, Theatre Lane and Glentworth Mews to vehicle traffic on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

These measures will remain in place until at least Sunday, April 4, 2021.

The notice was published in accordance with the provisions of the road act.

Part-time road closures have been common-place as a result of the Covid-19 Mobility Plan which was launched in the midst of the first lockdown, to try and improve the economic fortunes of some shops in the city.

According to the proposals, Limerick Lane will continue to close from its junction with Little Catherine Street to the end of the cul-de-sac.

Glentworth Mews is closed from its junction with Catherine Street for a distance of 25m in a north-west direction into the laneway of Catherine Street.

And vehicle access to Theatre Lane will be extinguished between its junction with Lower Glentworth Street for a distance of 33m.

Delighted to see the Theatre Lane closure prove a success & is now extended until April 4th 2021. Supporting 2 great businesses in @FreddysBistro & @glen_tavern when restrictions allow. They really made a huge success out of it. Well done to @LimerickCouncil for making it happen. pic.twitter.com/uMi69ypYpd October 20, 2020

Three Limerick lanes will be temporarily closed each Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 6pm to 12am from 19 Nov 2020 to 4 April 2021 to facilitate licenced on-street trading & social distancing as part of our Guiding Limerick through Covid-19 Mobility Plan 2020/2021 — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) October 21, 2020

The closure in this particular street was welcomed by local Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler, who praised the fact it’s meant the Glen Tavern and Freddy’s Bistro were able to serve customers out of doors.

In all three instances, pedestrian access is to be maintained, as is vehicular access for residents living in these areas. Signage will be included advertising the diversions, while access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Christmas Day which falls on a Friday this year is excluded from these measures.