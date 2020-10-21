Limerick's Milk Market issues update following level 5 restrictions

LIMERICK’s Milk Market will remain open throughout the level 5 restrictions, its operators have announced.

In a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19, Limerick and the rest of Ireland are on the strictest measures, which will see bars only allowed to serve take-away, as well as the closure of much of Ireland’s non-essential retail.

However, as an outdoor venue, providing an essential food service, the Milk Market has been deemed safe to remain open.

People in Limerick are being asked to support the small local traders when the market trades this weekend.

General manager David Fitzgerald, said: “As an outdoor venue providing an essential food service, we can continue to operate in a very safe, open air and regulated environment on Saturdays. We also will remain open with a reduced service on Fridays and Sundays with takeaway from the pavilion units County Choice, Bon Appetit, Wild Irish Chocolates and Harpers Coffee. The only impact of Level Five is that all food must be sold as takeaway products and may not be consumed on the premises. Otherwise, it will operate in much the same way it has since March when increased health and safety protocols were implemented at the Milk Market.”

Mr Fitzgerald thanked all the market’s loyal customers who have continued to support the Milk Market since it re-opened after the first lockdown in May.

"We want to reassure all members of the public that we have taken all precautions to ensure that we are fully compliant with the public health guidelines. We have a one-way system from entry gate at Cornmarket Row to exit at Watergate and we are urging the people of Limerick to continue to support your local farmers market traders who have worked so hard to produce and bring the freshest local produce to your doorstep in the heart of Limerick,” he added.

“The health and safety of our customers, traders and staff is our top priority. We have altered the lay-out of our stalls, increased sanitisation, introduced Perspex screens and physical distancing measures, so we are fully compliant with all government and HSE protocols. We remain particularly conscious of giving added protection to the elderly and the vulnerable, so we would advise vulnerable customers that the market is quietest between 8am and 10am Saturdays. The Market is busiest on Saturday between 10am and 12.30pm, and becomes less busy again between 1pm and close of business at 3pm,” Mr Fitzgerald added.