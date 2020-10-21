Multi-million euro Shannon project to continue through Covid-19 lockdown

SHANNON Commercial Properties has announced its expansion plan at the Free Zone will continue, despite the move to level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

A new 54,000 foot building is set to be completed by the end of this year, and construction of this is set to continue after An Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced building work is allowed to continue.

The company has appointed leasing agent Savills to market its new building which is part of a larger development of three distinct signature buildings at Block’s K & L at the Free Zone. The overall development extends to 148,000 sq ft of modern high-grade logistics, R&D, advance technology manufacturing space located on a 12-acre site.

Ray O’Driscoll, the chief operating officer at the Shannon Group said: “This new development is part of our overall strategy to grow our property portfolio at the Shannon Free Zone, to service existing companies and attract new companies to the region in the future. By the end of 2020 we will have delivered almost one million square foot of commercial property solutions in the Shannon Free Zone and Shannon Airport campus since 2015.”

Shannon Commercial Properties managing director Gerry Dillon added: “The construction of 148,000 sq ft of new commercial/ logistic/ advanced manufacturing space in Shannon Free Zone is a key project and further demonstrates Shannon Commercial Properties’ commitment to the further development of the Shannon Free Zone as a best in class modern, sustainable business park environment supporting commerce and employment in the mid-west.”

Niall Guerin of leasing agents, Savills added: “Shannon is a well-established commercial location and home to some of the world’s largest companies. The quality of the buildings, variety and range of unit sizes being delivered by Shannon Commercial Properties should appeal to a diverse company profile from logistic operators to high end manufacturing and technology.”