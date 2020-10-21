Limerick weather: Sunny spells to break through after cloudy start

TODAY will begin mostly cloudy with isolated showers, but some sunny spells will develop in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of between 11 and 13 degrees in a moderate to fresh north to northwesterly wind.

There are some bright and sunny spells at times, however wet and blustery interludes will continue.

More: www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with rain at times in the north and northeast, drier elsewhere.

Lowest temperatures dropping to between six and eight degrees in moderate to fresh northwesterly breezes. It will dry for much of Thursday with occasional spells of sunshine however cloud will increase from the west through the afternoon with rain extending from the Atlantic later in the evening.

