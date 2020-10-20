Limerick's Lime Tree is Rockin’ the Classroom with children's classics a multiplatform project

IN the absence of the opportunity for school children to experience live performances, The Lime Tree Theatre and The Linenhall Arts Centre have joined forces to deliver an exciting new music project for pupils.

Rockin’ the Classroom is a pilot multi-platform initiative that brings the music from Branar’s lively musical show Rockin’ Rhymes into classes throughout counties Limerick, Galway and Mayo.

Performed by a band of five musicians, Rockin’ Rhymes is a rock-n-roll adventure, featuring nursery rhymes as you’ve never heard them before. Well-loved nursery rhymes are re-imagined in funk, pop and rock stylings.

Rockin’ the Classroom offers children in junior and senior infants, and first and second classes, along with teachers, the opportunity to enjoy and explore these nursery rhyme classics, discover the world of music and learn about music making.

The project hopes to inspire children to create their own rocking rhymes. Each class will receive a CD album, a dedicated education pack for teachers and exclusive access to a short series of videos introducing children to the band itself and their instruments.

Each class pack is free. Package and posting is €7.50 per pack. There is limited availability for this project so early registration is essential. The closing date is 5pm Friday, October 23.

See www.branar.ie/rockintheclassroom