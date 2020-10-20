Kind-hearted Hunter saves chaffinch which was in distress on Limerick street

CHIRPY four and half-year-old Hunter has a heart of gold.

If many of us saw a bird injured on the ground we would walk on by but not this little boy from Corbally.

Dad, Michael said they were walking on Wolfe Tone Street when they spotted a feathered friend in distress on Wednesday.

Hunter Spilkucic Thompson said the bird was sick.

“His mouth was red, I picked him up and we brought him to the vet,” said Hunter, who attends Naíonra Ríocht na Sí pre-school on Thomas Street.

Hunter carefully cradled the chaffinch in his hands all the way to Rockhall Veterinary Clinic on Henry Street.

“I called him Phoneix,” said Hunter, after the mythical bird from Greek mythology. And this one too rose from the ashes thanks to Hunter and the team at Rockhall.

“I saw him chirping and then he flew out the window,” smiled Hunter.

In recognition of his kindness and thoughtfulness Rockhall Veterinary Clinic gave Hunter a special animal hero sticker which he hasn’t taken off his jacket since.

The son of proud parents – Michael and Mia – says he wants to be a vet when he grows up and help lots of animals just like in Rockhall.

Michael said Hunter loves animals and nature. David Attenborough watch out! - See limerickleader.ie for more.