BREAKING: 47 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick; total number nationally goes over 50,000

FORTY seven new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick have been reported this Monday evening as the total number nationally has gone over 50,000.

There has been 486 cases in the last 14 days locally. Limerick's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population stands at 249.4 which is below the national average of 261.7.

As of midnight Sunday, October 18, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 1,031 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 50,993 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There have been no new deaths reported to the HPSC today. There has now been a total of 1,852 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 235 in Dublin, 232 in Cork, 60 in Galway, 47 in Limerick, 47 in Kerry, and the remaining 410 cases are spread across 21 counties.

511 are men / 518 are women; 70% are under 45 years of age - the median age is 30-years-old.



As of 2pm today, 298 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "If you have symptoms of Covid-19, if you are waiting for a test result or if you are a confirmed case, you must self-isolate for 10 days from when you first develop symptoms. Self-isolation means staying in your room, away from other members of your household.

"If you live in a house with a confirmed case do not go to work or school. You must stay at home and restrict your movements for 14 days."

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.