New boss for Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership

THE Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership (LEDP) has announced the appointment of Niall O’Callaghan as its chief executive officer.

The former IDA Ireland mid-west manager and more recently, boss of Shannon Heritage, takes over at the agency, which is based at the former Krups factory in Roxboro.

A graduate of the University of Limerick and a postgraduate of University College Cork, Mr O’Callaghan has over 15 years’ experience in both the private and public sectors, working across several industries.

Chairman of LEDP Gerard Boland said: “Niall is an accomplished leader and strategic thinker who has significant commercial and relationship management experience. His deep knowledge of our city and multiple business sectors makes him a perfect fit to drive LEDP to the next stage of its development. We are delighted to have secured Niall for this position and welcome him onboard, taking over from Gerry McDonnell who successfully led LEDP during his tenure for which I am immensely grateful. The board of LEDP and I are very much looking forward to working with Niall to further our strategic objectives within the community.”

The LEDP is now in existence for over 21 years and emerged from the ashes of the closure of the Krups factory in 1998 with the loss of over 550 jobs.

Mr O’Callaghan, said “I am delighted to take up this position at a crucial time in Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership’s development. LEDP effectively transformed what to many was a hopeless situation when the Krups factory closed into a growth engine for the area through programmes in education, training and social enterprise. It has been a remarkable success and a great symbol for Limerick’s resilience. The board has a real clarity of purpose and I look forward to working with it and stakeholders in the region to achieve our goals and objectives into the future.”

A native of Adare, Mr O’Callaghan previously sat on the government’s tourism leadership group, amongst other committees and boards. He is a former Irish International athlete and well known in local athletics circles.