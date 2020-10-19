An Post confirm initiatives to aid those most vulnerable and living alone

An Post have today announced an expanded range of post office and postal delivery supports for customers and communities to help everyone stay connected now and into the future. Titled 'Community Focus' - the initiative will offer a range of supports for customers, most particularly for older and vulnerable people who are living alone.

Postage to and from Nursing and Care Homes: New from An Post , recognising the increasing restrictions across the country and to bring a little joy, An Post will ensure free delivery of all card and letter mail posted to and from residents of Nursing and Care homes in the State. By writing FREEPOST where the stamp normally goes, An Post will carry cards and letters without a postage stamp.



Check-In: An Post delivery staff will continue to check in regularly with ‘seniors’ along their routes. Family members of older or vulnerable customers can register for the free check-in service by completing the postal address and eircode of the customer at anpost.com/CommunityFocus. These details will be relayed directly through An Post’s digital network to the customer’s local postperson who will call to the address at the earliest opportunity.

Should any customer have a specific need for groceries, prescription etc, the postperson will link them up with ALONE, the national charity ensuring personal support to older and vulnerable people, lined to the wider Local Authority Community Response Forum.

Postage Pick-Up for Older/Vulnerable customers: If older or vulnerable customers are unable to get out to buy stamps for cards or letters, their postman or postwoman will pick up their mail from their home and An Post will cover the postage for them.



Newspaper Delivery: An Post will provide same-day delivery of newspapers for older and vulnerable customers Monday to Friday. Customers can find out more at anpost.com/CommunityFocus or newsdelivery.ie



Temporary Agent for Post Office Social Welfare Collection: Customers can nominate a Temporary Agent to collect their social welfare payments (eg Pension) at the Post Office. Forms are available at all post offices and anpost.com/Communityfocus. In addition to clear signage and social distancing measures, Post Offices have also designated 9am – 11am on Fridays as the dedicated period for seniors or vulnerable customers to collect social welfare payments and do other business.



Discounted Parcel postage for SMEs - Full details at anpost.com



“An Post delivery staff and Postmasters across the country are pleased to play their part in helping to keep everyone safe and connected through the winter. And we ask that people of all ages join in by doing their bit for communities across Ireland. We’ll get through the winter months together by looking after each other and sending the love” said Dublin Postman, Vincent Frawley who delivers in the Stillorgan area.

Debbie Byrne, MD of An Post Retail said: “An Post is in every community in Ireland connecting people through the post and at our 950 post offices. A friendly smile on the doorstep or welcoming greeting in the post office makes all the difference to everyone’s day and most particularly, to older or more vulnerable citizens.

“As the winter draws in we’re delighted to extend our range of services and ensure greater awareness of their availability through a new press & radio campaign. It’s so important that our communities are supported through these unprecedented times and that while we continue to remain apart, we all stay connected and don’t feel isolated. It’s never been easier to send a little note or card to those who need a little cheer at this time”, she added.

Physical distancing and safety protocols will be maintained at all times by An Post delivery staff and in Post Offices.