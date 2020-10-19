Limerick Property Watch: Churchtown residence is heaven sent

REA Dooley Group bring to the market this newly renovated 2 story detached residence in the town centre of Newcastle West.

Located just a two minute stroll from The Square in Newcastle West this refurbished property is a must-see for anyone looking for a large detached residence in the heart of the town.

The property has undergone major renovations with a large kitchen/dining area built onto the rear of the property. The newly built on kitchen/dining area consists of triple glazing and allows beautiful views of the rear lawn. There are 2 bedrooms located on the ground floor along with a sitting room with an open fire and also an office/playroom.

Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms both en suite with electric showers and one has a room that leads from the bedroom to ensuite which would make an ideal walk in wardrobe.

There is a side entrance with ample parking to the rear of the property.

This is truly a property that must be viewed to be appreciated.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 3 Churchtown Road, Newcastle West

Description: Five bedroom, detached house

Price: Price on application

Seller: REA Dooley Group

Contact: 069 61888