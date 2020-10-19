BREAKING: Four fire trucks respond to crash in Limerick

FOUR units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service have responded to a crash at the Mackey roundabout.

They were called out at 9.56am. Gardai and ambulance personnel are also at the scene.

It is understood to be a single road traffic collision. The extent of any injuries are unknown at this time.

AA Roadwatch tweeted: "Gardai are dealing with a collision on the M7 eastbound at J28 Castletroy. Take care on approach."