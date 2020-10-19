Council urged to green-light pedestrian crossings in Limerick city

LIMERICK City and County Council has been urged to consider the placement of pelican crossings and zebra crossings on both the Dooradoyle Road close to the Huntsfield Roundabout.

A motion passed unanimously at this month’s metropolitan meeting from Labour councillor Joe Leddin also called for the placement of the crossings at the Mulcair Road near Stoneyhurst.

This he said would help the safe crossing of elderly residents and school children living in the area.

Across the city, his Labour colleague Cllr Conor Sheehan also had a motion to install a zebra crossing outside Scoil Ide passed.

