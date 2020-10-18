BREAKING: 55 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick; 1,283 reported nationally

FIFTY five new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Sunday evening.

It follows 76 cases on Saturday. The number of new cases during the last 14 days is 488. Locally, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population stands at 250.4.

Nationally, as of midnight Saturday, October 17, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 1,283 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 49,962 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HPSC has today been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 1,852 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 408 in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 496 cases are spread across 21 counties.

651 are women / 628 are men; 68% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

As of 2pm today 277 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.