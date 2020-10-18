Status yellow rainfall warning issued for entire country

THERE might be blue skies and sunshine now but that is all going to change...

Met Eireann issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Ireland at 11am this Sunday. It is valid from midnight tonight to 7pm on Tuesday.

"Persistent and occasionally heavy bands of rain will cross the country beginning on Sunday night through to Tuesday evening.

"While some areas will remain below warning levels, there is a risk of localised spot flooding with a heightened risk of flash flooding in mountainous regions where accumulations are expected to be highest," say Met Eireann.

This warning will be reviewed and may be elevated in further updates to reflect the evolving situation.