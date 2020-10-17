Gardai seize €820 worth of cannabis after inspecting bus in Charleville

GARDAI have seized €820 worth of cannabis following an inspection of a bus in Charleville this Saturday.

The search was carried out during Operation Fanacht, a policing initiative to help reduce unnecessary journeys amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Whilst on the bus, gardai detected a strong smell of suspected cannabis. On speaking to a passenger he handed over €820 of suspected cannabis to Gardai," according to a Facebook post by gardai.

A file is to be prepared for the DPP, gardai said.