Gardai seize €820 worth of cannabis after inspecting bus in Charleville
Picture: An Garda Siochana/Facebook
GARDAI have seized €820 worth of cannabis following an inspection of a bus in Charleville this Saturday.
The search was carried out during Operation Fanacht, a policing initiative to help reduce unnecessary journeys amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Whilst performing an #OperationFannacht checkpoint in Charleville, Gardaí carried out an inspection of a Bus. Whilst on...Posted by Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region on Saturday, October 17, 2020
"Whilst on the bus, gardai detected a strong smell of suspected cannabis. On speaking to a passenger he handed over €820 of suspected cannabis to Gardai," according to a Facebook post by gardai.
A file is to be prepared for the DPP, gardai said.
