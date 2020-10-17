Deaths in Limerick — October 17, 2020

THE DEATH has occurred of Therese (Tess) Reeves (née O'Keeffe), St. Therese`s, Glenmore Avenue, Roxboro Road, Roxboro, Limerick / Athlacca, Limerick.

Peacefully, in her 95th year, in the exceptional care of the Sarsfield Ward, St. Camillus' Hospital. Beloved wife of the late William Reeves. Adored mother of Pat, Jerry, William Jnr., Terry, Helen (Corridan), Sandra and the late Frankie. Sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step daughters, step son, their families, nieces, nephews, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass Monday (October 19th) for family and close friends, at 1pm in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, Mass will be streamed live (To view please click here ) with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. The Funeral cortege will pass the family home, on Glenmore Avenue, at approx 12.45pm for neighbours and friends.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Sr. Ann (Annie) O'Sullivan, of Sisters of Mercy, Mount St. Vincent, O`Connell Avenue, Limerick City, Limerick / Abbeyfeale, Limerick, formerly of Abbeyfeale Hill, Abbeyfeale. Sr. Ann (Annie) passed peacefully, surrounded by her sister Noreen and Sisters of Mercy, in Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. Noreen, brothers Moss & Dan-Joe (New York), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece, relatives, friends and her Mercy Community. Pre-deceased by her sisters Peggy & Teresa and brothers Sonnie & Jeremiah.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Oct. 19th) in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, at 2pm and will be streamed live.

Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Convent Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 family members and close friends only.

In compliance with current guidelines, Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 family members and close friends only.

The death has occurred of Sharon Hennessy (née Diggin), of The Sparr, Ballingarry, Limerick. Late of Northampton, UK. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joseph, children Tricia, Joey and Sasha, much loved grandchildren Tilly, Kacey and Caragh, brothers Michael, Danny and Steven, brother-in-law Paddy, sister-in-law Tricia Fox, relatives,neighbours and many friends.Reposing at her residence in the Sparr, Ballingarry, this Monday evening October 19th 2020, from 5pm. Arriving on Tuesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's new cemetery.

Mass can be viewed here https://www.churchservices.tv/ballingarry

In compliance with current Covid guidelines, Sharon's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family & close friends only.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Ellie) Harnett (née Danagher), Lissurland, Strand, Limerick, on 17th October 2020, peacefully at Killeline Nursing Home. Wife of the late John Joe. Deeply regretted by her son John, daughters Nora, Joan, Peig, and Marie, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In line with government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place in Monagea Church this Monday (19th October 2020) at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dan (Donal) Danaher, of Little Island, Cork / Tipperary / Limerick, on October 16th 2020, peacefully surrounded by his family at his home, DAN (DONAL)(ex. Garda Siochana), beloved husband of the late Gabrielle (née Webb), devoted father of Kieran, Clodagh, Shauna and Morgan.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Noel, daughter-in-law Trina, grandchildren Fr. Jaimie, Alice, Eva, Cianan, Liam, Colin, Kate and Lucy, brother Michael, sister's Breda, Helen and Phil, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Dan’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at 12 noon on Monday, the 19th October 2020, on www.mycondolences.ie

A private funeral will take place in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of John Joe Fitzgerald, of Glasnevin, Dublin / Ballyhahill, Limerick, on October 16, 2020, John Joe, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in the Mater Hospital Sacred Heart and St Anne’s wards and St Francis Hospice palliative care team, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Rosemarie and Catherine Anne, sons James, Michael and Brendan, sister Nell, grandchildren Ciara, Emma, Aaron, Bláthnaid, Tyler, Nathan, Daniel, Emily, Molly and Jody, great grandchild Isabella, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Lisa and Cynthia, sons-in-law Declan and Noel, his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government advice on the control of COVID 19 a private family funeral will take place, Requiem Mass for John Joe may be viewed by visiting www.ballygallparish.ie at 11o'c on Tuesday, 20th October 2020.

The death has occurred of Joan Enright (née O'Connor), of Ardrine, Castlemahon, Limerick, on October 16, 2020 peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers John and Willie and sister Mary.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, son Mike, daughters Mary and Margaret, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Robert, Patrick and Michael, brother Maurice, sister Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.



In line with HSE guidelines and with the support of the Enright family, Joan's funeral will be private. Thank you for your consideration at this difficult time.



Cards and letters of sympathy may be sent to Sextons Funeral Directors.