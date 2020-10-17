BREAKING: Limerick records its highest daily increase of Covid-19 cases

LIMERICK has seen its highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases, with 76 new cases added to its tally this Saturday.

The previous record was recorded during the first wave in April 26 when there were 61 cases.

This brings Limerick's total number confirmed cases to more than 1,400, indicating a more acute hike in cases in comparison to the first wave of the pandemic locally.

There were 1,276 new cases recorded nationally, and eight further deaths associated with the virus. Three of these deaths occurred in June and September.

The total number of cases is now 48,678—just under 1% of the Irish population—and 1,849 deaths to date.

Of the cases notified today, 644 are men and 631 are women; 69% are under 45 years of age; the median age is 31 years old

278 in Dublin, 149 in Cork, 108 in Meath, 107 in Galway, 80 in Wexford, and the remaining 554 cases are spread across 21 counties.

This Saturday, Nphet and the Government are meeting to discuss the latest recommendations to put Ireland into Level 5 lockdown for a period of six weeks.