Gardai arrest masked man who brandished 'knife' in alleged aggravated burglary in Limerick

GARDAI have arrested and charged a man in connection with an aggravated house burglary, in which the masked individual assaulted an occupant while brandishing what is believed to be a knife.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, at around 5.30am, when the man in his 30s donned a mask "armed with what is believed to be a knife, broke into a house in the Kennedy Park area of Limerick city", gardai said.

"The man threatened the two occupants of the house and demanded money. The man then assaulted one of the occupants and left the scene with a handbag containing cash. The occupants of the house were extremely shaken by the incident but did not require medical treatment."

Roxboro Road gardai carried out house-to-house enquiries in the area, gathered CCTV footage, and underwent an examination of the scene.

A further search was carried out in the southside of the city, where gardai discovered clothing believed to have been worn by the suspect, a knife, and items stolen from the home. The man in his 30s was then arrested.

He was brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Ennis District Court this afternoon at 5pm.