Met Eireann to issue weather warning over heavy rainfall and possible flooding

MET Eireann is to issue a weather warning this Sunday, as it expects conditions to grow unsettled at the end of the weekend.

In an advisory notice for Monday and Tuesday, it said that there will be "a spell of very wet and at times windy weather".

"Persistent and locally heavy rainfall, coupled with high soil saturation levels, brings a risk of river and surface flooding. Unusually high tides combined with strong winds gives an elevated risk of coastal flooding."

According to the Shannon Foynes Port Company tidal watch, there will be particularly high tides between Sunday and Monday.