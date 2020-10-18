Funding of €87,000 allocated for the ‘renewal’ of communities in west Limerick

MINISTER of State Niall Collins has confirmed a funding of €87,000 for Rathkeale, Dromcollogher and Kilmeedy under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The money is being delivered under the Accelerated Measure of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Minister Collins commented: “Rathkeale is to receive nearly €40,000 for the widening and resurfacing of the Riverside Walkway. Dromcollogher will receive €25,000 to develop a Meditation Garden with a Labyrinth, surrounded by sensory and wildflower clumps with seating, lighting and a water feature. Kilmeedy will use its grant of €22,500 for resurfacing of the Boreen Lane to improve access to the Old Creamery and Duck Pond.

“These are all very practical improvements to the villages and will make a huge difference to the residents and communities living locally,” continued Minister Collins.

“Improving our local villages will encourage residents to stay local, support local and shop local which is exactly what we need to do during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“Villages are the heartbeat of Limerick. I am delighted that this funding is now available to help make small improvements that will benefit so many. These funds are available immediately and work can begin within the coming weeks,” concluded Minister Collins.