Limerick Fashion - Fall into autumn style

THE MaxMara Fall/Winter 2020-2021 collection offers fashion for every type of woman and for all occasions. These looks are from the MaxMara Sports Max, Studio and Weekend collection in Brown Thomas Limerick.

The Weekend collection has some of the most cosy knits that I have seen this season.

When choosing winter pieces MaxMara weekend is certainly the one to look at from fabulous puffa jackets to super wool coats and some great looks in trousers and jeans.

The other fashion story within the MaxMara brand is Studio, of which we showcased some beautiful wool coats and a fantastic selection of silk blouses in plain and beautiful fabric print.

The big story from the MaxMara fashion group were their wool coats and jackets, they really are timeless and a great investment buy. Another great favourite of mine is Sportsmax. Their pieces are extremely edgy and fashionable.

I spotted a beautiful navy dress which I really liked. Again all these pieces are so wearable and ideal to bring us right through the coming season.