Deaths in Limerick — October 15, 2020

THE death has occurred of Cornelius (Corry) Guiney, Coolavehy, Ballyorgan, Co Limerick and formerly of Glenanaar, Co. Limerick, peacefully in the loving care of the staff in St. Patricks Community Hospital, Fermoy.

Son of the late Thomas and Catherine Guiney, brother of the late Mary Philomena (mena) O'Brien, uncle of the late Michael O'Brien. Sadly missed by his niece Catherine, nephews Thomas, Patrick, David and extended family and friends.

Due to the current restrictions a private service will take place. Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday 18th of October at 12 o'clock in Ballyorgan Church followed by burial in Ardpatrick Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Dawson, Ballinveala, Crecora, Limerick, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Pauline. Dearly loved father of Nigel, Ian, Orela and Adrian. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Sonia and Eilish, son-in-law Mat, grandchildren Ellie, Tadhg, Lara, Olive and Alfie, brother Seoirse, sister-in-law Noelle, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will be held this Sunday (18th October) at 11.30am in Crecora Church, Crecora, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Mercy Hospital Foundation, Cork or Milford Care Centre.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Sr. Brigid (Nuala) Beggan (Salesian Sisters, Bracken Crescent, North Circular Road, Limerick. Formerly of Clones, Co. Monaghan). October 15th 2020 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by her parents John and Mary and her little sister Catherine. Regretted by her loving brothers and sisters Pat, Mary, Aggie, Sr. Margo, John, Jim, Gabrielle, Christina, Sr. Gemma, Eddie, Fr. Tierney, Teresa, Sr. Frances and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, Salesian Community and her many friends.

The death has occurred of Thomas A. (Tom) Cusack, of 126 Mayorstone Park, Limerick / Clare, late of Maher’s Butchers, Parnell Street. Tom died at home peacefully on 15th October 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mona (née Maher), dearest and much loved father of Tony & Deirdre. Sadly missed by his extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Saviour’s Dominican Church, Glentworth Street, on Saturday (Oct. 17th) at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members only. Tom’s funeral cortege will leave the family home on Saturday at 9:30am (approx.) for neighbours and friends. Please Observe Social Distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Mary Cross (née Collins), of Dundrum, Dublin / Croom, Limerick, peacefully in the care of St James’s Hospital. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Kevin and loving mother to Susan, Richard, Terence and Eleanor. Very sadly missed by her son-in-law John, grandchildren Marco, Gianluca, Cian, Luke and Jodie, sister Bridget, brother Denis, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many close friends including those in the Dom Marmion Society.

Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the Funeral Mass at this link https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/ on Saturday (17 October) at 11.30 am. Mary’s funeral cortege will pass her home on Saturday at approximately 12.30 pm. Messages of sympathy for Mary’s family can be left in in the condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Angela Cremin (née Cogavin), Ardagh, Limerick / Lawrencetown, Galway, formerly of Laurencetown, County Galway, on 14th of October 2020 in the excellent care of the staff of Caheralla Community Hospital Ennis.

Beloved wife of the late Con Cremin. Sadly missed by her daughters Ann, Helen and Louise, son Maurice, sons-in-law Diarmuid and Ger, daughter-in-law Joan, sister-in-law Mona, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in St Molua's Church, Ardagh on Saturday, October 17th, at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Donations if desired to Caheralla Community Hospital Ennis. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below.