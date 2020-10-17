Limerick boys and girls Rise4Dáithí by raising €10k from jersey day

ORGANISERS of a jersey day in Limerick schools would have been ecstatic if they raised €1,000 to help bring Dáithí Lawless home for Christmas.

Instead, more than €10,000 was collected from boy and girls swapping their uniforms for their favourite jersey. Jack O’Shea, chairman of the Rise4Dáithí fundraising group, said a few people had said that so many kids wanted to do something for Dáithí.

“But not in our wildest dreams did we think that we’d do as well as we did. The official figure was €9,333.71 but we’ve had a late donation from another school of €1,000 so we’ve raised over €10,000 from a jersey day - who could have imagined that! So incredible,” said Jack.

In April, Dáithí Lawless, aged 10, was involved in a “devastating road accident” near his home in Cush, Martinstown, while cycling his bike. The Rise4Dáithí campaign and a GoFundMe page was started to help pay for renovations to his homestead and suitable transportation up and down to Dublin where he is currently in hospital.

The goal is to get Dáithí home for Christmas.

The jersey day was the perfect event to support Dáithí as he is sports mad. His friends in Martinstown NS had a special treat as they got to have a Zoom call with Dáithí and mum Antoinette.

The full list of the schools who took part is: Anglesboro (Boro Buddies); Ardpatrick National School; Athlacca Preschool; Athlacca National School; Ballingarry Primary School; Puddleducks Preschool Glenroe; Ballyorgan Coolfreekids Preschool; Bruff Primary School; Bulgaden Primary School; Caherconlish Primary School; Effin National School; Glenbrohane National School; Glenroe National School; Hospital Preschool; Kildorrery Primary School; Kilfinane Preschool; Kilfinane Primary School; Kilfinane Secondary School; Kilmallock Secondary School; Kilmallock Primary School; Knockadea National School; Knockainey National School; Knockainey Preschool; Knockcarron; Knocklong Primary School; Martinstown National School.

Earlier this month the Rise4Dáithí Golf Classic in Ballyneety Golf Club was also a great success with more money raised.