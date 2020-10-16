Louise Loves: Yummy new Christmas range from chocolatier Braw ready

IT is almost that time of year again, and while we are expecting a Christmas like never before we will do as we’ve done throughout this pandemic and look for the silver- linings. Buying Christmas gifts this year provides us with a great opportunity to support our local businesses.

It is a difficult time for independent retailers, and I am a massive advocate of supporting local this Christmas.

Limerick-based artisan Chocolatier, Braw, has just launched a brand-new range of Christmas-inspired micro batch chocolate bars ready for the gift-giving season.

Braw (a Scottish phrase meaning ‘pleasing’) was set up by Anna Coffey Lynch, former Head Chocolatier at Cocoa Atelier in Dublin for four years, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Since then her online business has grown significantly with orders going out to every corner of the country, and there is huge demand for Anna’s creations from local cafés and restaurants too.

Braw’s chocolate bar flavours are inspired by the tastes Anna enjoyed as a child and the ten years she spent working as a Pastry Chef in top restaurants in Ireland and abroad, including her recent role at the luxurious five star Adare Manor, Co. Limerick.

Anna has recently added Christmas-inspired gingerbread, caramel, and mince pie flavoured bars to her existing small batch range, which are sure to prove to be popular stocking fillers this Christmas.

On the launch of the new range, Braw’s Founder, Anna Coffey Lynch said: “Starting a business during the pandemic has been a huge challenge but it has also given me the opportunity to test out new flavour combinations on friends and family. The Christmas-inspired flavours are my personal favourite and I have incorporated traditional baking flavours into the chocolate bar range. Chocolate has been my passion for many years now and using the best quality ingredients is my top priority. Every bar has a real taste of luxury.”

All Braw’s products are available to order online for delivery nationwide at www.braw.ie.

Enable Ireland seeks Wild Atlantic Art!

Enable Ireland is appealing to artists to donate art pieces inspired by the wild Atlantic coast for their upcoming charity sale.

The national charity is holding an online art sale in November and is seeking donations from artists based along Ireland’s Atlantic way in the counties of Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, and Donegal.

Enable Ireland provides disability services to over 9,000 children and adults across Ireland. Their fundraising income has been severely impacted due to Covid 19, and the art sale will help to raise urgent funds to support their vital disability services.

Sean Scally, Enable Ireland Community Fundraiser, says: "We hope that the event will promote and celebrate the natural beauty of Ireland’s west coast that has inspired so many artists, whilst also raising vital funds to support our services.”

The art sale will take place online on Monday, November 16, 2020. Full details for the sale will be published on www.enableireland.ie.

If you are an artist, or if you know someone that can donate a piece of art, please contact Sean in Enable Ireland’s Fundraising Team on 087 760 9768, or via email at sscally@enableireland.ie