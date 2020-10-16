Garda investigations continue following theft of safes from two post offices  

THE SAFE was the target in two separate post office burglaries in a matter of weeks.

Last Thursday, October 8, at 3.40am, Feenagh Post Office and shop was broken into. According to one local, a winch was used to remove the safe. It was then dragged by a car out onto the road where it was left.

A garda spokesperson said: “The inside of the post office was badly damaged. An attempt was made to remove a safe, which was unsuccessful. A number of items were stolen from the premises. Enquiries are currently ongoing."

A very similar modus operandi occurred at Creed’s Shop and postal agent in Elton on Friday morning, September 18 at 3.40am. This time they got the safe into the back of a car.

Gardai are trying to establish if the burglaries in Elton and Feenagh are linked.

Mayor Michael Collins said last Thursday that he was very disappointed to hear that the post office in Feenagh was robbed

“It must be a very traumatic experience for the family - I know the family quite well. We’re all thinking about them at this time and hope that everything will be OK for them. I hope that the gardai will bring this to a speedy conclusion; that the perpetrators of the crime will be found and dealt with,” said Mayor Collins.