Limerick schoolgirl to chop her long locks to support cancer sufferer

A KIND-HEARTED County Limerick schoolgirl is going to help other children by cutting off her long locks.

Laura Servitova, who attends Caherline NS, is fundraising for Chloe’s Journey and donating her hair to Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for young people living with hair loss.

After learning about two-year-old Chloe Jenkins battle with the rare and aggressive child cancer, Neuroblastoma, Laura decided she wanted to help out.

Mum, Rose, said 14-month-old Chloe was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma on March 17, 2019. The large tumour had spread across much of her abdomen and wrapped around several vital organs.

Chloe immediately started a gruelling treatment regime of intensive chemotherapy in Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Dublin.

A living nightmare began of lengthy hospital stays, intensive chemotherapy, sickness, blood transfusions, constant pain management, infections, hair loss, a failing kidney, major heart complications, surgery and even treatment overseas.

As a result, Chloe’s Journey was set up to generate funds for her ongoing care and to enable her parents to be with her.

With the help of her mum, ​Laura, aged nine, has set up a GoFundMe page. Laura said she came up with the idea after having a conversation about hair with her mum.

“I was asking if people can lose their hair? She gave me some examples of when people can lose their hair and I said when I cut my hair, I’d like it to go to good use.

“Chloe is a cousin of my friend Ada. When I saw Chloe’s photos, I asked mum to explain to me about why she was in hospital. I decided that when I cut my hair I will raise money for Chloe too,” Laura told the Leader.

The full length of her hair is 19 inches. A full 12 inches will be cut off in Identity Hair Salon on John Street in the city on Thursday, October 22.

