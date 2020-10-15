Limerick Property Watch: Come home to Adare

Three stunning four-bed detached homes backing onto the world-famous Adare Manor are on the market in the Co Limerick village.

And reflecting the work-from-home revolution, the new phase at Manor Brook comes with the additional option of 250sq ft home offices - a timely move designed to cater for buyers no longer facing daily commutes.

Starting from €595,000, Numbers 38, 39, and 40 The Willow are on the market with joint agents O’Connor Murphy and Michael Roberts.

The newly-launched phase, offering substantial savings on energy costs, is part of a 40-house development built by Torca Homes and situated just over 20 minutes from the city.

Built to the highest standard, the four-beds in The Willow present pure design excellence as the centrepiece - modern, spacious, elegant, and contemporary, and measuring an impressive 193sqm (2,078 sq ft).

These are A2 rated homes, incorporating highly efficient state of the art construction materials and the latest in modern technologies which provide for cost-effective comfort living.

High levels of roof, wall, and floor insulation guarantee reduced electricity costs, while ventilation specialists Aer Haus also provide lower running costs from high spec air-to-water heat pump central heating units and on-demand ventilation, plus high insulation and air-tightness levels to maximise space.

Next to Adare Manor, the five-star luxury hotel and golf resort, Manor Brook also comprises spacious three-bed semi-detached homes The Cedar, four-bed semi-detached The Ash, and four-bed detached homes The Hawthorn.

The key attraction is connectivity, with ease of access to all major routes, including the M7, M20, M18, M24, N21, and N69.

Adare’s top-class restaurants, cafes and pubs include the 1826 Adare, The Arches, The Blue Door, The Gold Room Bistro. and The Wild Geese.

The local jewel in the crown is undoubtedly Adare Manor, set on 840-acres of pristine parkland, complete with a magnificent, 18-hole golf course.

It is golfing heaven, but if the sport is not down your fairway, Manor Brook is also easily accessible to the top class 25-acre sporting and recreational facility, Manor Fields.

A family outing here means hours of entertainment with climbing frames, totem pole, trampoline, zip wire, and balance beams.

The astro pitch is the largest in Limerick, and the playing surface meets the highest standard as certified by FIFA, World Rugby, and the GAA.

Outside the sporting arena, the village is also gaining a reputation as the fashion centre of the mid-west, with an exclusive array of premier boutiques, all offering high-end collections and brands.

It is also a treasure trove of craft stores, galleries and antique shops.

Major interest is expected in the development as a result of Limerick Twenty Thirty, the economic blueprint set to breathe new life and investment into the entire region.

The €500 million project is due to see demand soar for property in the city and county, but especially in green belt areas such as Adare.

For further information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact O’Connor Murphy on 061-279300 or Declan Barry on 087 9720852 and info@oconnormurphy.ie or Michael Roberts on 061-400499/087-2056049 and www.michaelroberts.ie.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Manor Brook, Adare

Description: New Development, 3 Property Types

Price: From €340,000 to €420,000

Joint Sellers: O’Connor Murphy 061 279300 and Michael Roberts 061 400499