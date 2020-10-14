BREAKING: Cabinet agrees a ban on household visits

THE Cabinet has this Wednesday night agreed that there is to be a ban on household visits across the country from tomorrow, Thursday night.

Visits will only be allowed on compassionate grounds and for essential reasons like childcare.

The news comes only two hours after the Health Protection Surveillance Centre publicly confirmed it has been notified of five additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 1,095 additional confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Twenty eight of the new cases are in Limerick bringing the number of cases in the city and county in the past fortnight to 375.

The 1,095 cases reported this evening is the highest number reported on a single day in the state since the start of the pandemic.