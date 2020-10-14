Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick now higher than the national rate

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is now higher than than national rate, new data has confirmed.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the incidence rate of the disease in Limerick is now 183.2 (per 100,000 population) following the reporting of 357 confirmed cases between September 29 and October 12.

A total of 8,442 new cases of the disease were reported nationally during the same time - giving an overall rate of 177.28.

Worryingly, the incidence rate in Limerick has more than quadroupled since the beginning of this month.

According to the HSPC, the 14-day incidence rate in Limerick on October 1 was 41 with just 80 confirmed cases having been reported in the preceding two weeks.

Last night, a further 39 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick - a figure which is not included in the latest data.

Separately, it has been confirmed the number of cases reported in Limerick since February is the fifth highest in Ireland.

As of midnight on Tuesday, 1,262 cases had been reported in Limerick. Only Meath (1,431), Kildare (2,901), Cork (3,026) and Dublin (19,205) have had a higher number of confirmed cases.

For more Limerick news click here.