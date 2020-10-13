Staff at Limerick store gift €16k to Children’s Grief Centre

BROWN Thomas Limerick has chosen the Children’s Grief Centre as one of its official charity partners for a second year.

Liam Dwan, general manager, members of the fundraising committee and staff presented the Children’s Grief Centre with a cheque for a substantial €16,125.48.

Mr Dwan said: “Everyone is looking forward to working together to help the centre to continue to support children and young people.”

Last year, staff took part in a number of events; a charity walk, a river cruise and in June the iconic Brown Thomas window became a home for teddy bears of all shapes and sizes as part of their ‘Gifting Bear’ campaign. Katrina Morgan, Children’s Grief Centre fundraising and events co-ordinator, spoke of staff’s dedication.

“Even in this current climate and the difficulties faced by the retail sector Brown Thomas Limerick continue to support our work with bereaved and grieving children. Their enthusiasm and commitment to helping us is such a welcome gift. We look forward to our partnership with them for the year ahead and thank them for their incredible efforts,” said Ms Morgan.

All funds are going to the Children’s Grief Centre Build project.