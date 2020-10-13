BREAKING: 357 new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick during the last 14 days

THE daily number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen by 39.

As of midnight Monday, October 12, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 811 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

190 in Dublin, 141 in Cork, 62 in Wexford, 51 in Kerry, 50 in Clare. The remaining 317 cases - including the 39 in Limerick - are spread across all remaining counties. There is now a total of 44,159 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There have been 357 new cases during the last 14 days in Limerick. The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Limerick is 183.2 - ninth highest in the country.

The HPSC has today been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 1,830 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 415 are men / 396 are women; 70% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 30 years old.

As of 2pm today 234 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: "We have widespread community transmission in the country. The spread of Covid-19 is a whole population issue, which is why we’re appealing to every single individual, every single family, household, organisation, workplace, to act on public health advice. You are the frontline defence against this disease."

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: "If we see community transmission patterns continuing to grow, we’re going to see more vulnerable groups being infected and the result of that, unfortunately will be further hospitalisations and deaths. Limiting your contacts, avoiding crowds and following basic public health measures will ultimately save lives."

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.