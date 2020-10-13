Over 70 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick

MORE THAN 70 patients are being treated on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this Tuesday morning, the highest level of overcrowding in the country.

According to daily figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 71 patients on trolleys in the emergency department and wards at UHL.

There are 48 patients in the emergency department and 23 in the wards.

The second highest level of overcrowding is at Cork University Hospital with 51 patients on trolleys.

There are nine patients with Covid-19 at UHL, two of whom are being treated in intensive care.

Limerick saw an increase of 20 cases on Monday, according to daily figures.

As of Sunday, there have been 1,242 confirmed cases in Limerick.